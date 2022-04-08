Canada To Provide Ukraine With Almost $400Mln In Additional Military Aid - Federal Budget
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 02:10 AM
TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Canada will provide Ukraine with nearly $400 million in military aid in the next fiscal, the Department of Finance announced in the Federal Budget.
"Budget 2022 proposes to provide an additional C$500 million ($397 million USD) in 2022-23 to provide further military aid to Ukraine," the document read on Thursday.