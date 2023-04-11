Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Canada To Provide Ukraine With Assault Rifles, Machine Guns And Ammunition - Trudeau

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 10:12 PM

Canada to Provide Ukraine with Assault Rifles, Machine Guns and Ammunition - Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a new military assistance package that will include assault rifles, machine guns and over 2.4 million ammunition rounds

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a new military assistance package that will include assault rifles, machine guns and over 2.4 million ammunition rounds.

"Today, we're announcing we'll be sending even more weapons.

Sourced from Colt Canada, 21,000 assault rifles, 38 machine guns and over 2.4 million rounds of ammunition," Trudeau said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

This will help Ukraine's war effort in Eastern Ukraine and help to ensure Kiev's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Trudeau continued.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Canada Kiev Justin Trudeau April From Million

Recent Stories

Stocks climb as investors await US inflation data

Stocks climb as investors await US inflation data

1 minute ago
 CWDP refers Rs 69.440 bln 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rura ..

CWDP refers Rs 69.440 bln 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project' to EC ..

2 minutes ago
 Gulf Cooperation Council to Debate Syria's Return ..

Gulf Cooperation Council to Debate Syria's Return to Arab League on Friday - Rep ..

1 minute ago
 Power supply situation will far better this year: ..

Power supply situation will far better this year: Dastgir

10 minutes ago
 Justice Isa meets CJP Bandial day after parliament ..

Justice Isa meets CJP Bandial day after parliament’s joint session

14 minutes ago
 French Authorities Confirm Cases of Child Abuse in ..

French Authorities Confirm Cases of Child Abuse in Nurseries - Inspectorate

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.