Canada to Provide Ukraine with Assault Rifles, Machine Guns and Ammunition - Trudeau

(@FahadShabbir)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a new military assistance package that will include assault rifles, machine guns and over 2.4 million ammunition rounds

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a new military assistance package that will include assault rifles, machine guns and over 2.4 million ammunition rounds.

"Today, we're announcing we'll be sending even more weapons.

Sourced from Colt Canada, 21,000 assault rifles, 38 machine guns and over 2.4 million rounds of ammunition," Trudeau said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

This will help Ukraine's war effort in Eastern Ukraine and help to ensure Kiev's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Trudeau continued.