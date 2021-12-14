Canada to Provision Over $30Bln in Compensation for First Nations Children - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The Canadian government is set to provision over $30 billion in funding to provide compensation to First Nations children and implement reforms in their child and family services system, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller said in a statement.

"Tomorrow, the Economic and Fiscal Update will show that the Government of Canada is provisioning $40 billion (approximately $31.2 billion USD) to provide compensation and to commit the funds necessary to implement long-term reform so that future generations of First Nations children will never face the same systemic tragedies," the statement said Monday.

The Canadian government announced in October that they have been engaged in discussions to reach a global resolution to address outstanding litigation related to compensation and long-term reform of the First Nations Child and Family Services system.

The Canadian government will compensate those harmed by their discriminatory funding practices and will lay the foundation for an equitable and better future for First nations children, their families and communities, the statement said.

Further details on the outcomes of the discussions will be provided by December 31, and there are more steps that must be taken until the funds will be paid out, the statement added.