UrduPoint.com

Canada To Provision Over $30Bln In Compensation For First Nations Children - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 03:50 AM

Canada to Provision Over $30Bln in Compensation for First Nations Children - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The Canadian government is set to provision over $30 billion in funding to provide compensation to First Nations children and implement reforms in their child and family services system, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller said in a statement.

"Tomorrow, the Economic and Fiscal Update will show that the Government of Canada is provisioning $40 billion (approximately $31.2 billion USD) to provide compensation and to commit the funds necessary to implement long-term reform so that future generations of First Nations children will never face the same systemic tragedies," the statement said Monday.

The Canadian government announced in October that they have been engaged in discussions to reach a global resolution to address outstanding litigation related to compensation and long-term reform of the First Nations Child and Family Services system.

The Canadian government will compensate those harmed by their discriminatory funding practices and will lay the foundation for an equitable and better future for First nations children, their families and communities, the statement said.

Further details on the outcomes of the discussions will be provided by December 31, and there are more steps that must be taken until the funds will be paid out, the statement added.

Related Topics

Resolution Canada Same United States Dollars October December Family Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first regionally,11th globally in Global ..

UAE ranks first regionally,11th globally in Global Knowledge Index

3 hours ago
 Central Bank of UAE considers Emiratisation of lea ..

Central Bank of UAE considers Emiratisation of leading banking and insurance pro ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd G ..

Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd GCC Summit in Riyadh

3 hours ago
 UN Expects Probes Into Sexual Abuse by Peacekeeper ..

UN Expects Probes Into Sexual Abuse by Peacekeepers in CAR to Start as Soon as P ..

3 hours ago
 US Base Near Omar Oil Field in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor ..

US Base Near Omar Oil Field in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor Subject to Rocket Attack - Re ..

3 hours ago
 Togo journalists 'arbitrarily' detained: Amnesty

Togo journalists 'arbitrarily' detained: Amnesty

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.