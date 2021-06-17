Canada to Receive 1Mln Additional Moderna Vaccine Doses from US on Thursday - Minister

Canada will receive an additional 1 million Moderna coronavirus vaccine doses from the United States later in the day, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Canada will receive an additional 1 million Moderna coronavirus vaccine doses from the United States later in the day, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said on Thursday.

"Canada has reached an agreement with the US government under which Canada will receive an additional 1 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, set to arrive this evening," Anand said in a statement via Twitter.

Canada is now set to receive 8 million Moderna vaccine doses in June - prior to today's announcement, the procurement minister announced that the US drugmaker would deliver 7 million doses this month.

According to the latest figures from Our World in Data, over 65 percent of Canadians have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, however, only 14.85 percent have been fully vaccinated against the deadly disease.