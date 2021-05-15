Canada to Receive 4.5Mln Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Next Week - Procurement Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) Canada is set to receive 4.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines the week of May 16, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said on Friday.

"Canada will be receiving 4.

5 million vaccine doses, in total, next week," Anand told reporters.

Canada will receive a shipment of 2 million doses early in the week, followed by the arrival of 1.4 million doses on May 20, the minister said. The Pfizer deliveries will be augmented by an anticipated shipment of 1.1 million Moderna doses.