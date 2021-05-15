UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada To Receive 4.5Mln Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Next Week - Procurement Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

Canada to Receive 4.5Mln Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Next Week - Procurement Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) Canada is set to receive 4.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines the week of May 16, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said on Friday.

"Canada will be receiving 4.

5 million vaccine doses, in total, next week," Anand told reporters.

Canada will receive a shipment of 2 million doses early in the week, followed by the arrival of 1.4 million doses on May 20, the minister said. The Pfizer deliveries will be augmented by an anticipated shipment of 1.1 million Moderna doses.

Related Topics

Canada May Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Ajman R ..

2 hours ago

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

7 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

7 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

9 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.