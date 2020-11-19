Canada to Receive 6 Million Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine From Moderna, Pfizer - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Canada has signed a contract with US companies Moderna and Pfizer to receive 6 million doses of vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in early 2021, local CTV channel reported citing Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott.

The shipments expected by early next year will reportedly include 4 million doses of vaccine from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and 2 million from Moderna.

Canadian Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Howard Njoo said on Tuesday, as quoted by the Toronto Star newspaper, that the majority of Canadians would receive access to COVID-19 vaccines by the end of next year.

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Canada tops 306,000, with over 11,000 deaths and more than 244,000 recoveries.