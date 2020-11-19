UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada To Receive 6 Million Doses Of Coronavirus Vaccine From Moderna, Pfizer - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 08:20 AM

Canada to Receive 6 Million Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine From Moderna, Pfizer - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Canada has signed a contract with US companies Moderna and Pfizer to receive 6 million doses of vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in early 2021, local CTV channel reported citing Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott.

The shipments expected by early next year will reportedly include 4 million doses of vaccine from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and 2 million from Moderna.

Canadian Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Howard Njoo said on Tuesday, as quoted by the Toronto Star newspaper, that the majority of Canadians would receive access to COVID-19 vaccines by the end of next year.

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Canada tops 306,000, with over 11,000 deaths and more than 244,000 recoveries.

Related Topics

Canada Toronto Ontario From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bahrain, Israel agree to operate flights, open emb ..

6 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

6 hours ago

UAE suspends issuance of visit visas, entry permit ..

7 hours ago

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

8 hours ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

9 hours ago

Former US Army Green Beret pleads guilty to spying ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.