Canada To Receive 7Mln Moderna Vaccine Doses In June - Procurement Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Canada is set to receive 7 million Moderna coronavirus vaccine doses in June, with deliveries beginning next week, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said on Wednesday.

"Moderna will deliver 7 million doses in June, with shipments commencing next week," Anand told reporters.

The shipment will be the first to include US-made doses, Anand added.

In total, based on confirmed deliveries Canada will have enough vaccine supply to fully immunize 80 percent of eligible Canadians by the end of July, the procurement minister said.

According to the latest figures from Our World in Data, nearly 63 percent of Canadians have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, however, only 8.44 percent have been fully vaccinated against the deadly disease.

