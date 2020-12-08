TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Canada will receive up to 249,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses developed by Pfizer and BioNTech before the end of December, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday.

"Canada has secured an agreement with Pfizer to begin early delivery of doses of their vaccine candidate. We are now contracted to receive up to 249,000 of our initial doses of Pfizer [and] BioNTech's vaccine in the month of December," Trudeau said.

The vaccine delivery will allow up to 124,500 Canadians to be vaccinated before the end of the year, given that Pfizer's vaccine candidate is a two-shot immunization, Trudeau explained.

The vaccine will first be distributed to high-risk groups in urban settings, according to the prime minister, citing challenges associated with the handling of the Pfizer vaccine doses, which require -80-degree Celsius storage.

"There will be more doses of other vaccines at later dates on a priority basis for indigenous peoples, particularly those who are northern and remote," Trudeau said, responding to a question about vaccine distribution to Canada's indigenous community.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has deemed indigenous Canadians as a priority group, however, this has proven to be contentious, with some calling for greater indigenous priority, while others, including Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister have criticized such an approach, calling it "unfair."

Vaccine delivery is conditional on regulatory approval from Health Canada, although the prime minister said that emergency authorization is expected later this week.

To date, the Canadian government has linked agreements with seven biotechnology companies to procure their vaccines should they proceed to the production phase, with four currently under evaluation by the country's health regulators. However, critics said at the time that these are only tenders, non-refundable at that, and will leave Canada lagging behind other countries and decried the confusion with different officials speculating on a range of delivery dates.

Monday's announcement should calm fears among naysayers, who also cautioned that that a slow vaccine rollout compared to the United States and the United Kingdom could spell the end of the Trudeau government.

There do remain concerns that the seemingly expedited process following blistering criticism from the opposition and the press has put undue pressure on regulators to issue an approval and keep pace with the US and the UK.

During the press conference, Trudeau and other government officials assured the public that Health Canada follows a scrutinous approvals process in every instance, although sidestepped a question about potential liability in the event of adverse effects from the vaccine. The prime minister would only say that liability terms are reflected in each of the contracts the government inked with manufacturers but would not elaborate further.

As of Monday, Canadian authorities have reported nearly 420,000 coronavirus cases and more than 12,600 virus-related fatalities.