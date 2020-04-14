Canada to Reimburse Businesses for Foreign Workers in Self-Isolation- Agriculture Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Canada will provide businesses $1,080 to cover for the additional cost of temporary foreign workers having to self-isolate amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau announced on Monday.

"Like all foreign nationals arriving to Canada during the COVID-19 crisis, [temporary foreign workers] must follow a strict mandatory 14-day isolation period," Bibeau said. "That is why today, I am pleased to announce, that the new Federal support provides employers with C$1,500 [US$1,080] per worker to help put in place the measures necessary to comply with the strict public health requirements."

The minister said that the program will remain in place for as long as the Quarantine Act measures are enforced and that those found to be in violation of the act will face stiff penalties.

Many Canadian industries, most notably the agriculture sector, rely on thousands of temporary foreign workers each year during the spring and summer months.

As of March 25, Quarantine Act violators may be subject to a fine of up to $537,000 and/or imprisonment for six months. Furthermore, if a violator is found to have contributed to a risk of death of another individual, they can be subject to a fine of up to $720,000 and/or a prison term of three years.

At last count, Canada's Public Health Agency reported 24,804 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 734 virus-related deaths.