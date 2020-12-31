UrduPoint.com
Canada To Require Air Travelers To Test Negative For COVID-19 - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Canada will soon require air travelers to to test negative for COVID-19 before coming into the country, Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

"As an additional measure to protect the health and safety of Canadians, the Government of Canada will soon require air travelers to test negative for COVID-19 before boarding international flights bound for Canada," Philippe Champagne said via Twitter.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said officials would start implementing the measure within the coming days.

Dozen of countries have turned more vigilant in recent weeks in demanding that air travelers headed their way be screened for the coronavirus even before they get on the plane, following the discovery of a new variant of the virus in Britain, which UK authorities said was 70 percent more transmissible than the COVID-19 as it is known. At least 40 countries have reportedly closed their borders to UK-originating flights until more is known about the new virus variant.

Canadian officials earlier this week said they had detected the new strain in Ontario, the country's most populous province.

More Stories From World

