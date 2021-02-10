Canada to Require Negative COVID-19 Test for Travelers Starting February 15 - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Canadians returning to their country will now be required to present a negative coronavirus test at the land border crossings beginning on February 15, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

"As of February 15, when you return to Canada through a land border, you will need to show a 72-hour [COVID-19] PCR test, just like for air travel," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

However, since Canadians have the constitutional right to enter and leave the country, border agents will be powerless to stop those without a negative test from re-entering. To combat possible circumvention of the new measure, those who do not present a negative test could face fines of up to $2,360, Trudeau said.

Since December, the Trudeau government has introduced additional new screening and restrictive measures for returning passengers who left the country for so-called "non-essential."

In addition to having to produce a negative coronavirus test to board their flight, inbound passengers will soon be required to also test upon landing in Canada after which they will be placed in a government-designated hotel at their own expense while awaiting the test results at cost expected to exceed $1,500.

Some Canadian civil liberties groups have characterized the announced measures as setting dangerous precedent and straddle the line of what is constitutional.