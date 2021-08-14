UrduPoint.com

Canada To Resettle 20,000 Vulnerable Afghan Nationals Amid Taliban Advance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 02:50 AM

Canada to Resettle 20,000 Vulnerable Afghan Nationals Amid Taliban Advance

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) Canada will resettle up to 20,000 vulnerable Afghan nationals including female activist and journalists as the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) advances in its bid to reclaim control of the war-torn country, Ottawa announced.

"Canada will build on our earlier special immigration program to welcome over 20,000 vulnerable Afghan refugees, in total," Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said during a press briefing on Friday.

Last week, Ottawa announced that it would resettle "thousands" of Afghans through special immigrant programs designed for those who assisted Canadian military efforts in Afghanistan, in particular, interpreters, who the Taliban views as traitors and have vowed vengeance against.

Mendicino said he Canadian government will welcome individuals at greatest risk of Taliban reprisals, including women leaders, human rights activists, journalists and members of the so-called LGBT community.

The first flight carrying Afghan refugees touched down in Toronto on August 4, carrying an unspecified number of people.

Canada, as well as other countries including the United States, are working to assist interpreters and other Afghans facing imminent danger amid the US withdrawal from the war-torn country. The Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) views facilitator of the US-led mission as traitors and has vowed retribution should it reclaim control of the country. Projections show the terror group is on track to reclaim control of Afghanistan after the withdrawal of foreign troops is completed.

The Canadian military, which was primarily active in Kandahar, exited the Afghan war in 2014.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia Canada Kandahar Ottawa Toronto United States August Women From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

3 hours ago
 FBR starts operation against unregistered units

FBR starts operation against unregistered units

3 hours ago
 French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism ..

French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism Bill

3 hours ago
 Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'P ..

Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'Potential Armed' Person Reporte ..

3 hours ago
 Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

3 hours ago
 Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th In ..

Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.