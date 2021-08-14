Canada to Resettle 20,000 Vulnerable Afghan Nationals Amid Taliban Advance

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) Canada will resettle up to 20,000 vulnerable Afghan nationals including female activist and journalists as the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) advances in its bid to reclaim control of the war-torn country, Ottawa announced.

"Canada will build on our earlier special immigration program to welcome over 20,000 vulnerable Afghan refugees, in total," Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said during a press briefing on Friday.

Last week, Ottawa announced that it would resettle "thousands" of Afghans through special immigrant programs designed for those who assisted Canadian military efforts in Afghanistan, in particular, interpreters, who the Taliban views as traitors and have vowed vengeance against.

Mendicino said he Canadian government will welcome individuals at greatest risk of Taliban reprisals, including women leaders, human rights activists, journalists and members of the so-called LGBT community.

The first flight carrying Afghan refugees touched down in Toronto on August 4, carrying an unspecified number of people.

Canada, as well as other countries including the United States, are working to assist interpreters and other Afghans facing imminent danger amid the US withdrawal from the war-torn country. The Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) views facilitator of the US-led mission as traitors and has vowed retribution should it reclaim control of the country. Projections show the terror group is on track to reclaim control of Afghanistan after the withdrawal of foreign troops is completed.

The Canadian military, which was primarily active in Kandahar, exited the Afghan war in 2014.