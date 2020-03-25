UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 10:36 PM

Canada to Roll Out $1,400 Benefit for Workers Affected By COVID-19 - Trudeau

Canada will be rolling out a $1,400 benefit for workers who have had their income streams affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Canada will be rolling out a $1,400 benefit for workers who have had their income streams affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday.

"The Canada emergency response benefit will provide C$2,000 [$1,400] Dollars a month for the next four months for workers who lose their income as a result of COVID-19," Trudeau said.

The new payment will replace two measures announced as part of the $56 billion economic support package to expedite the transfer of money to Canadians, Trudeau added.

The stimulus is expected provide financial relief to individuals, households and businesses that have been hardest hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak across Canada.

According to reports, nearly 1 million Canadians have applied for employment insurance in the past week as thousands of jobs continue to be slashed in the wake of the pandemic.

The emergency spending bill has elicited controversy after it was revealed that the governing Liberal Party sought to include provisions that would have granted Trudeau and his cabinet sweeping new powers to spend, borrow and tax - a power of the parliamentary branch - without parliamentary approval for the next 21 months.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 436,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections worldwide while the number of fatalities is approaching 20,000.

