UrduPoint.com

Canada To Sanction Russians Over Alleged Meddling In Moldova - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Canada to Sanction Russians Over Alleged Meddling in Moldova - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Canada will impose sanctions against Russian entrepreneurs who are allegedly attempting to meddle in "Moldova's democracy," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Thursday.

"For the first time in Canada's history today we are announcing sanctions to support Moldova's democracy, so we will be targeting Russian oligarchs that are trying to meddle into Moldova's democracy," Joly said on the sidelines of an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers at Oslo City Hall.

Moldovan authorities have compiled a list of Russian officials banned from entering the state in recent months. In April, the European Union approved a mechanism to impose sanctions against those allegedly involved in undermining or threatening Moldova's sovereignty and independence. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the current Moldovan leadership sought to drift toward Russophobia despite its running contrary to Moldovan public sentiment.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Canada Democracy European Union Oslo Independence Moldova April From

Recent Stories

PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish Pres ..

PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish President on Saturday

17 minutes ago
 Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the ri ..

Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the right smartphone!

44 minutes ago
 Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nation ..

Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nations,People involved in crime do ..

53 minutes ago
 National Olympic Committee discusses federations&# ..

National Olympic Committee discusses federations&#039; plans and preparations fo ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends strategic s ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends strategic support to ‘Make it in the Em ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee witnesses significant appreciation against U ..

Rupee witnesses significant appreciation against US dollar in interbank market

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.