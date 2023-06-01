Canada to Sanction Russians Over Alleged Meddling in Moldova - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Canada will impose sanctions against Russian entrepreneurs who are allegedly attempting to meddle in "Moldova's democracy," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Thursday.

"For the first time in Canada's history today we are announcing sanctions to support Moldova's democracy, so we will be targeting Russian oligarchs that are trying to meddle into Moldova's democracy," Joly said on the sidelines of an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers at Oslo City Hall.

Moldovan authorities have compiled a list of Russian officials banned from entering the state in recent months. In April, the European Union approved a mechanism to impose sanctions against those allegedly involved in undermining or threatening Moldova's sovereignty and independence. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the current Moldovan leadership sought to drift toward Russophobia despite its running contrary to Moldovan public sentiment.