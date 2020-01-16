UrduPoint.com
Canada To Seek Expanded Role In Ukrainian Jet Crash Probe In Iran - Transport Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 02:50 AM

Canada to Seek Expanded Role in Ukrainian Jet Crash Probe in Iran - Transport Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Canada seeks to upgrade its status in the investigation of the downed Ukrainian passenger jet in Iran, Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau said during a press conference.

"Our government is calling on Iran to formalize Canada's active participation in this investigation as an accredited representative," Garneau told reporters on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Iran downed an Ukraine International Airlines passenger jet shortly after it took off from Tehran. All 176 passengers and crew, 63 of them Canadian citizens, died in the crash. The Iranian government admitted it had downed the jet, but said it did so by mistake amid tensions and possible war with the United States.

Garneau noted that Canada's Transportation Safety board Chair Kathy Fox has said Ottawa has been granted expert status in the investigation. Canada has also been invited by the Iranian Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau to download flight recorder data and to inspect the crash site, which goes far beyond the privileges granted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) charter.

According to the ICAO, accredited representative status is given to the state of aircraft manufacture, engine manufacture and aircraft registration, as such this status was given to the United States, France, and Ukraine accordingly.

ICAO Annex 13 stipulates that a country, which has a special interest in an accident by virtue of fatalities or serious injuries to its citizens, is entitled to appoint an expert to participate in an investigation.

The Iranian government has gone a step further and designated Canada an expert country, and permitted two investigators access to Iran, the crash site, and has said that it will allow access to the black box recording.

