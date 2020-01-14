UrduPoint.com
Canada To Seek Iranian Military Procedures In Shoot Down Of Flight 752 - Investigator

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 01:50 AM

Canada to Seek Iranian Military Procedures in Shoot Down of Flight 752 - Investigator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Canada will seek Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' military procedures after it shot down Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight 752 following an offensive missile strike on Iraqi bases housing US forces, Canadian Transportation Safety Board (TSB) Senior Investigator Natacha Van Themsche said during a press conference on Monday.

"We also have questions on procedures, for example, being followed by the military as well why was the airspace not closed considering the tensions and what had happened just hours earlier," Van Themsche said.

On Wednesday, UIA Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff. All 176 people on board were killed, including 63 Canadians.

Iran took responsibility for unintentionally downing the airplane shortly after launching ballistic missile strikes against two US bases in neighboring Iraq.

TSB Chairwoman Kathy Fox said two investigators are on their way to Tehran on Monday as part of the international team of investigators working under the guidance of Iran's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

Fox pointed out that there are early signs Canada will be allowed to play a larger than originally expected role in the investigation of the crash.

Canada has been invited to observe the crash site, examine the wreckage and participate in the downloading of data from the aircraft's recorder box.

