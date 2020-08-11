MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Ottawa is set to provide 25 million Canadian Dollars ($18.7 million) in aid to Lebanon, in addition to the 5 million Canadian dollars assistance announced last week, to help the middle Eastern country deal with the consequences of the August 4 Beirut blast, the office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that Canada is providing an additional $25 million, for a total of $30 million, in assistance for the people of Lebanon following the explosion ... Support announced today adds to the $5 million in humanitarian assistance that Canada provided for Lebanon last week, including an initial $1.5 million given immediately to trusted humanitarian organizations such as the Lebanese Red Cross," the office said in a press release.

Canadian assistance will be directed toward supporting emergency health services and providing food, shelter and other essentials to those in need, according to the press release.

The powerful explosion occurred at the port of Beirut, killing some 200 people and injuring over 6,000, per the latest estimates. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014. Multiple countries and international organizations have already offered their assistance in dealing with the consequences of the blast.

The blast prompted public outcry and major protests in the country, which resulted in the resignation of the government.