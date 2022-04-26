Canada to Send 8 Armored Vehicles to Ukraine - US Defense Secretary

Canada will send to Ukraine eight armored vehicles as part of its efforts to bolster that country's defense amid Russia's special military operation, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Canada will send to Ukraine eight armored vehicles as part of its efforts to bolster that country's defense amid Russia's special military operation, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

"Today, Canada announced that it will send Ukraine eight armored vehicles," Austin said during a press conference at the Ramstein Air Base following talks among the allied and partner nations about Ukraine.