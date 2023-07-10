Canada to Send Additional 1,200 Troops to Latvia as Part of NATO Mission - Trudeau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Canada will deploy an additional 1,200 troops in Latvia as part of NATO's Operation Reassurance, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

"Today, I'm announcing that we're going to more than double our presence, deploying up to an additional 1,200 members of the Canadian Armed Forces to serve and defend democracy and the rule of law.

These additional personnel will reinforce and enhance our land, maritime and air capabilities and support special operations in Central and Eastern Europe," Trudeau said during a joint press conference with his Latvian counterpart, Krisjanis Karins.

Canada currently has some 1,100 troops in the Baltics as part of NATO's effort to strengthen the alliance's eastern flank. It is Canada's largest military deployment outside of its own borders.