Canada to Send Air-to-Air Missiles, Ammunition to Ukraine - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) Canada will provide Ukraine with nearly 300 medium-range air-to-air missiles and 10,000 rounds of 105mm artillery ammunition, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday.

"We will provide an additional 288 AIM-7 missiles, which will support Ukraine in its efforts to defend Ukrainian skies.

And from existing funds, we will provide 10,000 rounds of 105-millimeter ammunition to the Ukraine security forces," Trudeau told a press conference during his surprise visit to Kiev.

Canada will also join "multinational efforts to train fighter pilots and to help maintain Ukraine's fighter-jet program," the prime minister said.

Canada, alongside other Western nations, has been supplying weapons to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. Its support, worth over $1 billion, included tanks, armored vehicles, howitzers and various defense systems.