UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada To Send Medical Supplies To Coronavirus-Stricken India - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 01:50 AM

Canada to Send Medical Supplies to Coronavirus-Stricken India - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) Canada will be sending medical supplies to India in the coming days to help the country deal with an overwhelming wave of novel coronavirus case, Global Affairs Canada said on Wednesday.

"Today, Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs... announced that Canada is sending up to 25,000 vials of the antiviral remdesivir (brand name Veklury) and up to 350 ventilators from its National Emergency Strategic Stockpile to help respond to the critical situation across India," Canada's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Canada will also provide 1,450 oxygen concentrators to India - Due to the record increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitals in the country are experiencing a lack of liquid oxygen - through the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, the statement said.

The aid package will be airlifted to India by the Canadian Armed Forces.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases following the United States and registers more than 300,000 new ones per day over the past week.

The dire situation in India has spurred an international assistance effort, with countries including Russia and the United States providing support for the response.

Russian provided India with more than 22 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including medicines, lung ventilators and oxygen generation equipment, last week.

Related Topics

India Russia Canada United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TAQA Group reports net income of AED1.4 bn for Q1& ..

10 minutes ago

President confers Medal of Independence on Jordani ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Middle East Energy 2021&#039; sheds extensiv ..

3 hours ago

Security Forces kill two terrorists in NW IBO; Cap ..

42 minutes ago

G7 Urges Belarus to Release Political Prisoners, H ..

42 minutes ago

G7 Says JCPOA Vital for Solving Iran's Nuclear Cri ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.