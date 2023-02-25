Canada to Send More Military Assistance to Ukraine, Sanction Russian Individuals, Entities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) During a press-conference marking the first year of Russia's Special military Operation in Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed Ottawa's commitment to Kiev by announcing a new military assistance package and more sanctions on Russian individuals and entities.

On Friday, Trudeau announced that Canada, in addition to the already sent Leopard 2 tanks, would be providing four more of them to the Ukrainian military. Ottawa will also provide Kiev with an armoured recovery vehicle and 5,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition.

The Prime Minister said the new package would help Ukraine's continued "fight for freedom" and ensure its ability to safeguard its territorial integrity. In addition to the military assistance, Trudeau said Canada would impose a new array of sanctions on 129 Russian individuals and 63 entities.

Of those sanctioned, 122 individuals and 13 entities are, or are related to, Deputy Prime Ministers, Ministers, Members of the President's Office, and officials who have voted in favor of legislation related to Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine, a separate statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), reads.

The sanctions also targeted 7 individuals and 50 entities related to Russia's military, and defense industry, the statement said, including those related to the production of tanks, missiles, and other weaponry systems.

Accordingly, Canada is effectively banning the imports and purchase, the overall acquisition of all weapons and ammunition manufactured in Russia, the statement said, whatever the stage of their process in the country.

Moreover, Ottawa will also be prohibiting the export of certain chemical elements used in the production of electronics, to Russia, the statement continued.

Canada also imposed sanctions against Soviet Union national hockey star Vladislav Tretiak.

Russian ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said on Friday that sanctions Ottawa and its partners in the West imposed against Russia are "meaningless." He also said sanctions on Tretiak and the first woman to walk in space, Svetlana Savitskaya, demonstrates that nothing is sacred any more for the Canadian government when it comes to relations with Russia.

Canada is a leading supporter in Ukraine's war effort against Russia Special Military Operation, providing over C$5 billion in military, financial and humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian authorities.

Furthermore, since 2014 the Canadian government has imposed more than 2,400 sanctions on Russian individuals and entities, and it has trained over 35 000 soldiers under Operation Unifier.