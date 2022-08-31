UrduPoint.com

Canada To Spend C$2Bln To Build 17,000 Homes, Including Affordable Housing Units - Trudeau

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Canada to Spend C$2Bln to Build 17,000 Homes, Including Affordable Housing Units - Trudeau

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The government of Canada will launch a C$2 billion ($1.526 billion) program to build around 17,000 housing units with an eye toward assisting individuals who are struggling under the current financial situation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday.

"We are making major investment to create nearly 17,000 homes, the majority of which will be affordable units," Trudeau said during a press conference.

Canada's government plans to invest over CAD 2 billion to support the initiative, he said. Trudeau also announced a new five-year rent-to-own stream, which developers can apply for beginning on Tuesday.

As part of their application, candidates will be required to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, affordability, and financial sustainability, the government said in press release.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Canada Dollars Justin Trudeau Government Billion Housing

Recent Stories

White House Says Monitoring Mississippi Flooding, ..

White House Says Monitoring Mississippi Flooding, Biden Briefed on Situation

7 minutes ago
 Dutch Imports of Russian LNG Up 35% in First Half ..

Dutch Imports of Russian LNG Up 35% in First Half of 2022 - Statistics Office

7 minutes ago
 US Assesses Iran Provided Russia With Two Types of ..

US Assesses Iran Provided Russia With Two Types of Drones - White House

7 minutes ago
 Govt to utilize all funds for relief, rehabilitati ..

Govt to utilize all funds for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: Kayani

7 minutes ago
 US Providing $30Mln in Additional Humanitarian Aid ..

US Providing $30Mln in Additional Humanitarian Aid for Pakistan's Flood Response ..

7 minutes ago
 Climate catastrophe in Pakistan requires world's c ..

Climate catastrophe in Pakistan requires world's collective attention: Antonio G ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.