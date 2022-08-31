Canada to Spend C$2Bln to Build 17,000 Homes, Including Affordable Housing Units - Trudeau

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The government of Canada will launch a C$2 billion ($1.526 billion) program to build around 17,000 housing units with an eye toward assisting individuals who are struggling under the current financial situation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday.

"We are making major investment to create nearly 17,000 homes, the majority of which will be affordable units," Trudeau said during a press conference.

Canada's government plans to invest over CAD 2 billion to support the initiative, he said. Trudeau also announced a new five-year rent-to-own stream, which developers can apply for beginning on Tuesday.

As part of their application, candidates will be required to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, affordability, and financial sustainability, the government said in press release.