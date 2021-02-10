Canada to Spend Nearly $12Bln Over Next 8 Years on Public Transit Projects - Trudeau

(@FahadShabbir)

Canada's federal government is committing to spend nearly $12 billion on public transit projects over the next eight years, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday

"I can announce today that we are investing almost C$15 billion [$11.

82 billion USD] for new public transit projects over the next eight years," Trudeau said during a virtual news conference.

The prime minister added that a permanent $2.36 billion public transit fund would come into effect in 2026.

The new funding is in line with his government's climate plan, Trudeau said, explaining that the funding would go towards investment in net-zero emission buses and pathways for cycling.

Nearly $4 billion of the funding will be appropriated through the state-run Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB),