Canada to Supply Ukraine With Heavy Artillery - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Canada will supply Ukraine with heavy artillery, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday.

"(Ukraine's) most recent request from Canada is to help them with heavy artillery because that's what the phase of the war is right now and Canada will be sending heavy artillery to Ukraine, with more details to come in the coming days," Trudeau told reporters in Dalhousie, New Brunswick.