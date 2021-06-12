Canada to Supply Up to 100Mln COVID Vaccine Doses as Part of G7 1Bln Dose Pledge - Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Canada will contribute up to 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as part of a Group of Seven pledge to donate 1 billion doses to developing nations, Canada's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Ralph Goodale said.

Pandemic recovery, including vaccine equity, is expected to be a central theme at the annual meeting of the heads of the world's largest developed economies. US President Joe Biden has already committed to sharing 500 million doses, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson has earmarked 100 million shots on behalf of the UK.

"Canada's global number is up to 100 million [doses]," Goodale told reporters on Friday, when asked about Ottawa's contribution to the G7 goal.

Goodale elaborated that Canada's contribution would be the cumulative equivalent of 100 million doses based on a combination of physical doses and comparative monetary considerations. Goodale noted that the full breakdown of the pledge would be unveiled on Sunday.

Canada's envoy to the UK stressed that Canadians should not be worried about domestic vaccine supply in light of the expected contribution and the country's troubles with vaccine procurement.

The top-level G7 summit is taking place in the Cornish seaside resort town of Carbis Bay from Friday to Sunday.