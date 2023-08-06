Open Menu

Canada To Suspend Direct Development Assistance To Niger Over Military Takeover - Ottawa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Canada to Suspend Direct Development Assistance to Niger Over Military Takeover - Ottawa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) Canada will suspend direct development assistance to the government of Niger in response to the military takeover in the country, Global Affairs Canada said Saturday.

"In response to the attempted coup d'état in Niger, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development announced today that Canada will suspend development assistance that directly supports the Government of Niger ... In the current context, it would be impossible to maintain direct support to the Government of Niger while ensuring an effective and intentional use of funds," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry specified that only direct budgetary support of Canada to the government of Niger will be suspended, while "health, education, economic and gender equality assistance to the poorest and most vulnerable populations will continue."

Ottawa reiterated its solidarity with the people of Niger and its support for democracy, peace, inclusive governance and the rule of law.

Canada also supported the mediation efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and called on the military junta in Niger "to release President Bazoum and his family and restore the democratically elected government," the statement read.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland. ECOWAS condemned the coup, suspended financial aid to the country, and gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate detained president, or the community would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. Several counties across the world, including the United States, have also suspended aid to Niger and evacuated its citizens.

Related Topics

World Education Canada Democracy United States Niger July Family All Government

Recent Stories

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

8 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

8 hours ago
 Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motio ..

Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motion to Limit Social Media Use

9 hours ago
 PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Kari ..

PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Karim Kundi

9 hours ago
 Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine ..

Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine

9 hours ago
 Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark s ..

Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark striker

9 hours ago
Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping te ..

Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping test stops Joshua bout

9 hours ago
 Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

9 hours ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

9 hours ago
 Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-I ..

Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

9 hours ago
 Moldovan Judiciary's Failures Cost State $2.3Mln O ..

Moldovan Judiciary's Failures Cost State $2.3Mln Over 5 Years - Justice Ministry

9 hours ago
 UAE finish IMMAF Youth World Championships Campaig ..

UAE finish IMMAF Youth World Championships Campaign with historic 12 Medals

10 hours ago

More Stories From World