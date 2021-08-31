UrduPoint.com

Canada To Take In 5,000 Afghan Refugees Evacuated By US - Immigration Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 07:47 PM

Canada to Take in 5,000 Afghan Refugees Evacuated by US - Immigration Minister

Canada will take in and resettle some 5,000 Afghan refugees evacuated by the United States, which has withdrawn from Afghanistan after 20 years of war, Canadian Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Canada will take in and resettle some 5,000 Afghan refugees evacuated by the United States, which has withdrawn from Afghanistan after 20 years of war, Canadian Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said on Tuesday.

"I'm pleased to announce an agreement with the United States to cooperate on the safe passage of Afghan nationals out of Afghanistan," Mendicino said in a broadcast announcement. "As part of this agreement, Canada will welcome 5,000 refugees evacuated by the United States. These refugees will be accepted as part of Canada's recently announced humanitarian resettlement program,"

Canada has also helped evacuate some 3,700 Afghans from Kabul who had worked alongside its armed forces in the past.

Ottawa withdrew its own soldiers from Afghanistan in 2014.

"We're pulling out all the stops to help as many Afghans as possible who want to make their home in Canada," Mendocino said. "Over the weekend, Canada and its allies received assurances from the Taliban [banned in Russia] that Afghan citizens with travel authorization from other countries would be safely allowed to leave Afghanistan."

He said Canada has also set aside 550 million Canadian Dollars ($435 million) to facilitate the provision of food, health care and clean water for the Afghan crisis.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Water Canada Ottawa Mendocino United States All From Refugee Agreement Million

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abha Airport with two explosive d ..

6 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi announces updated ‘Green List’ c ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces updated ‘Green List’ countries, effective Wednesday ..

35 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects modern development projects ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects modern development projects in Kalba city

36 minutes ago
 Google to Invest Around $1.2Bln in German Digital ..

Google to Invest Around $1.2Bln in German Digital Infrastructure

3 minutes ago
 Food Authority launches awareness campaigns at sch ..

Food Authority launches awareness campaigns at schools

4 minutes ago
 Six held for pilfering electricity

Six held for pilfering electricity

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.