Canada To Temporarily Remove Trade Tariffs On Ukraine's Imports - Trudeau's Office

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 03:10 AM

Canada to Temporarily Remove Trade Tariffs on Ukraine's Imports - Trudeau's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Canada will be temporarily removing trade tariffs on Ukrainian imports for a period of one year, the office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said after he visited Kiev.

Trudeau was on a visit to the Ukrainian capital on Sunday, where he met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The prime minister's office said on Sunday that Canada was imposing new sanctions against 40 Russian individuals, including 19 people in the Russian defense sector, and five entities.

"The Prime Minister also announced his intention to temporarily remove trade tariffs on Ukrainian imports for a period of one year," Trudeau's office said.

Canada will also provide an additional $38.

7 million (50 million CAD) in military assistance to Ukraine, as well as $19.4 million (25 million CAD) to the World Food Programme "to address food security in Ukraine."

Around $7.7 million (10 million CAD) will be allocated to the United Nations Women's Peace and Humanitarian Fund and the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, as well as other funds and organizations, in order "to support human rights, civil society, and demining in Ukraine."

Earlier on Sunday, the G7 leaders issued a joint statement pledging to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine, and supporting its economic, energy and cyber security.

