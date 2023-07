Canada to Train Ukrainian Officer Cadets at St-Jean Royal Military College - Trudeau

Canada will be welcoming Ukrainian Officer Cadets for intensive training at St-Jean Royal Military College in Quebec as part of Operation Unifier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Canada will be welcoming Ukrainian Officer Cadets for intensive training at St-Jean Royal Military College in Quebec as part of Operation Unifier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is currently in Lithuania to participate in the NATO summit held in Vilnius from July 11-12

"I can announce today that through this Operation (Unifier), we're welcoming officer cadets from Ukraine to train at Royal Military College St-Jean, for an intensive training program developed in partnership with NATO," Trudeau said during a press conference from Vilnius.

Trudeau further added that Canada has been providing support for Ukraine since Crimea's annexation by Russia, noting that under Operation Unifier, Canada has trained nearly 40,000 Ukrainian military and security personnel.

Since Russia began the special military operation in Ukraine, Canada has pledged more than $8 billion in aid to Kiev, including $1 billion in military assistance.

Operation Unifier was launched in 2015 at the request of Ukraine to train its military personnel. Shortly after Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, the mission was extended until March 2025.�