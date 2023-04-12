Canada to Transfer Proceeds From Seized Russian Assets to Kiev - Ukrainian Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Canada is planning to donate proceeds generated from Russia's confiscated assets to Ukraine's defense and reconstruction, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Shmyhal arrived for an official visit in Canada to meet with his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, and other senior officials to conclude a number of bilateral agreements and deals aimed at strengthening Ukraine's macro-financial situation and economic stability.

"New sanctions. Canada has imposed another package of restrictions against Russian entities and individuals. In particular, the company Volga-Dnepr, whose AN-124 aircraft (called Ruslan) was blocked in Canada, was put on the sanctions list.

The next step is to confiscate the Ruslan and other assets and transfer them to Ukraine," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

The prime minister noted that Canada also announced a new military aid package that included some 21,000 assault rifles, 38 machine guns and over 2.4 million rounds of ammunition.

Earlier this week, Canada expanded sanctions against Moscow, with the new measures affecting 14 individuals, mostly senior executives of Russian companies that provide military services to the country, and 34 legal entities, mainly military and logistics firms.