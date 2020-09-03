UrduPoint.com
Canada Top Diplomat Calls On Russian Authorities To Investigate Alleged Navalny Poisoning

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:10 AM

Canada Top Diplomat Calls on Russian Authorities to Investigate Alleged Navalny Poisoning

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne on Wednesday called on the Russian authorities to investigate the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

Earlier in the day, a German government spokesman said that a test of Navalny's samples at a military laboratory in Germany showed the Russian activist was poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok group.

"Canada strongly condemns the attack against Alexey Navalny, who has been poisoned with a chemical nerve agent. Russian authorities must explain what happened and those responsible must be held accountable," Champagne said via Twitter.

Canada's top diplomat called the alleged use of chemical weapons "despicable and abhorrent."

Leonid Rink, who was directly involved in the development of Novichok, told Sputnik that the symptoms of Navalny's alleged poisoning are absolutely uncharacteristic of the Novichok use.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that tests performed on Navalny in Russia prior to his transfer to Germany did not indicate any toxic agents in his body.

