UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Top Doctor Says COVID-19 Case Count Leveled Off, Warns Of Rising Variant Numbers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 12:20 AM

Canada Top Doctor Says COVID-19 Case Count Leveled Off, Warns of Rising Variant Numbers

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The number of new coronavirus cases in Canada has plateaued, but the number of variant strain cases is increasing, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said on Tuesday.

Canadian health officials reported during the past seven-day period a daily average of 2,933 new coronavirus cases and 42 virus-related deaths, while the number of variant cases now exceeds 1,350, a near threefold increase since mid-February.

"Following a month-long decline in COVID-19 activity, daily case counts have levelled off and we are now seeing a moderate increase nationally," Tam said.

"At the same time, the number of cases involving more contagious variants of concern, continues to increase."

Canadian health officials have identified 1,257 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom, 99 cases of B.1.351 variant first observed in South Africa and three cases of the P.1 variant, better known as the Brazilian variant.

Tam has previously said that public health officials are zeroing in on the B.1.1.7 variant as the strain is potentially able to displace the original coronavirus as the dominant strain in Canada.

Related Topics

Canada Same United Kingdom South Africa Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

22 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

1 hour ago

Two independent MPAs announced support for PTI can ..

22 minutes ago

Baloch Culture Day celebrated with renewed spirit

22 minutes ago

UK Legislators Slam Government for Cutting Humanit ..

22 minutes ago

Russia, Uzbekistan Cooperation on Labor Migration ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.