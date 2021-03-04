Canada Tops 2020 Work Destination List, Outrunning United States - Survey

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 08:08 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Canada has become the world's leading country at attracting foreign employees in 2020, a year of the worldwide COVID-19 crisis, pushing down the United States from the top rankings, a joint study of Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and The Network called "Decoding Global Talent, Onsite and Virtual," showed on Thursday.

"Strong coronavirus management has also helped Canada, which has moved ahead of the US to become the number-one work destination globally," the study revealed, showing that the United States moved down to the second place after leading the list in two previous surveys of 2014 and 2018, where Canada stood at the third place.

The survey noted that Australia has advanced one stage from the fourth place in the list, compared to the 2018 study, and is among the top three most popular countries for foreign migrants in terms of employment.

Australia is followed by Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, Switzerland, Singapore, France, and New Zealand, conducing the top ten global work destinations list. According to the survey, those countries which have fallen in the rankings, including the UK, Germany, and France showed poorer handling of the pandemic crisis, which affected their employment attractiveness for foreign workers.

Such states as Italy, Spain, and Sweden, disappeared from this year's study's list for the same reason.

Conversely, Japan, Singapore, and New Zealand were among the states to gain a popularity boost, as their governments managed the COVID-19 challenge effectively. Notably, Singapore and New Zealand have not been previously included in the top ten list, and Japan moved four stages from the last rank, which it occupied in the 2018 study.

Besides, the study showed that out of nearly 209,000 respondents from 190 countries that participated in the survey, about 50 percent expressed a desire to emigrate for working purposes, a decrease from a 64 percent willingness level in 2014 and 57 percent in 2018. The mobility trend dropped among respondents from almost all states participating in the study.

Additionally, 57 percent of the respondents said they were in favor of remote employment in a foreign company. In the sector of virtual mobility, the United States returned to first place in the list, surpassing Canada, which follows Australia in the third position.

