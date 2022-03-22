Canada Transport Minister Calls for Swift End to Major Railway Shutdown

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Ottawa is calling on a major freight rail company and off-the-job workers to promptly reach a deal to avert a potentially crippling shutdown, Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra told reporters.

On Sunday, Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) announced that it would be shutting down Canadian operations after the company and thousands of workers failed to reach a deal at the bargaining table.

"We're encouraging both sides to reach an agreement very quickly," Alghabra said on Monday.

The negotiations are being facilitated by Federal mediators, Alghabra added, declining to say whether the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would be willing to implement back-to-work legislation.

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau said her office and that of Labor Minister Seamus O'Regan are monitoring the situation to ensure that supply chains are not impacted by the shutdown.

Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC), the union representing the displaced workers, has warned that a work stoppage could have debilitating impacts on the supply chains at a time when the country continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, spiking commodity costs and the fallout from the armed conflict in Ukraine.

Both CP and TCRC blame each other for the work stoppage.