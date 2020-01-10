UrduPoint.com
Canada Transportation Safety Board Preparing To Visit Jet Crash Site In Iran - Statement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:20 AM

Canada Transportation Safety Board Preparing to Visit Jet Crash Site in Iran - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) announced that it was accepting Tehran's invitation and making arrangements to visit the site in Iran where a Ukrainian airline jet crashed.

"The TSB has been invited by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau of the Islamic Republic of Iran to attend the accident site. We have accepted this invitation and we are making arrangements to travel to the site. The TSB will be working with other groups and organizations already on site," the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752, flying to Kiev, crashed on Wednesday near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after takeoff, killing all 176 people on board. The accident took place minutes after Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq in response to the killing of Quds Force commander, Qasem Soleimani. Tehran blamed a technical malfunction while US and Canadian authorities said Iran shot down the aircraft perhaps unintentionally.

