Canada, UK Accuse Belarus of Organizing Migration Crisis in Europe

The escalation of the situation on the border of Belarus and Poland is another action of the Belarusian authorities to create a migration crisis in Europe, London and Ottawa said in a joint statement released by the UK Foreign Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The escalation of the situation on the border of Belarus and Poland is another action of the Belarusian authorities to create a migration crisis in Europe, London and Ottawa said in a joint statement released by the UK Foreign Office.

"We are deeply concerned about the Belarusian regime's continued facilitation of migrants into and out of Belarus, and the serious escalation at Belarus' border with Poland.

This is the latest in a series of abhorrent actions by the Lukashenko regime to engineer a migrant crisis in an attempt to undermine Poland and others in the region. It once again highlights the Belarusian regime's disregard for international norms," the statement says.

London and Ottawa called it a "deeply cynical ploy" to use vulnerable people to put pressure on their neighbors, which, in their opinion, will in no way help resolve the internal political crisis in Belarus.