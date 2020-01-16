Canada, UK Call for Transparent Probe Into Ukraine Airplane Crash in Iran - Champagne

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom have created a framework to ensure an open and transparent investigation into the downing of the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight 752 near Tehran, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said during a press conference on Thursday.

"We are here to pursue closure, accountability, transparency and justice for the victims - Ukrainian, Swedish, Afghan, British, Canadian as well as Iranian - to a full complete and transparent international investigation," Champagne told reporters.

Champagne said that the framework will be built upon five elements: full and unhindered access for international officials to and within Iran to provide consular services; victim identification process complete with due diligence; a thorough and independent international investigation open to grieving nations; Iran assuming full responsibility for the tragedy, including compensation; and ensuring accountability.

The foreign minister noted that Iran has so far cooperated with international partners with respect to the probe into the plane crash.

Champagne said answers should be sought rather than blame assigned, adding that Iran bears the consequences for the crash having admitted it downed the airplane and must be held to account.

The International Coordination and Response Group was created at the behest of the Canadian government and comprises the grieving nations in search of answers following the downing of the UIA jet.