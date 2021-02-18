UrduPoint.com
Canada, UK Call On Belarus To End 'Harassment' Of Journalists, Rights Groups - Statement

Thu 18th February 2021

Canada, UK Call on Belarus to End 'Harassment' of Journalists, Rights Groups - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Canada and the United Kingdom are calling on Belarus to end its alleged crackdown on journalists and civil rights groups, foreign ministers Marc Garneau and Dominic Raab said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"Our governments jointly call on the Belarusian authorities to immediately cease their campaign of violence and harassment against journalists, human rights defenders and civil society actors," the statement said.

The foreign ministers added that Ottawa and London will continue to support the implementation of recommendations made by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Moscow Mechanism report.

The report called for establishing an OSCE observation mission in Minsk and the release of individuals who have been unjustly detained.

The Belarus opposition rejected the August election results showing President Alexander Lukashenko won another term in office and organized protests. Western countries have similarly not accepted the election results. Canada has imposed three rounds of targeted sanctions against 55 Belarusian officials whom it accuses of violating human rights.

Lukashenko has repeatedly accused Western nations of direct interference in the internal affairs of Belarus. Russia has also voiced concerns over foreign interference in the neighboring country.

