Canada, Ukraine, 3 Other States to Convene in UK on Iranian Crash - Foreign Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Officials from Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Great Britain and Afghanistan are set to convene in London on Thursday for the first meeting of the International Coordination and Response Group, established in the wake of a Ukrainian aircraft crash in Iran, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said.

"We have convened the first in-person meeting of the International Coordination and Response Group on Thursday at Canada House in London," Champagne said via Twitter.

The Ukraine International Airlines' Boeing 737-800 was unintentionally shot down by Iranian military on January 8, soon after departing from Tehran. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died in the accident.

Champagne said that a team of Canadian aviation experts had obtained Iranian visas and would arrive in Tehran later on Monday.