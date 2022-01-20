Canada's National Defense Minister Anita Anand conducted a video conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov to discuss Russia's activities near the border of Ukraine, Anand's office said a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Canada's National Defense Minister Anita Anand conducted a video conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov to discuss Russia's activities near the border of Ukraine, Anand's office said a statement on Wednesday.

"The ministers discussed extensively their concerns with Russia's ongoing aggressive and destabilizing actions in and around Ukraine. Both ministers condemned Russia's actions, and underscored the need for Russia to de-escalate the situation and live up to its international commitments on transparency of military activities," the statement said.

Anand updated Reznikov about her recent contacts with NATO allies and other partners, the statement said.

She underscored that the international community has to send a clear message to Russia about severe consequences of any further aggression against Ukraine, the statement added.

The West has recently accused Russia of a military build-up near the border with Ukraine and alleged that MOscow plans a military invasion. Moscow has denied the allegations and pointed to NATO's activity near its borders, saying the alliance's actions are a threat to its national security.