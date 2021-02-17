Canada, Ukraine Foreign Ministers Discuss Downing of PS752 Flight in Iran - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba discussed the ongoing investigation into the downing of Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS725 near Tehran, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Tuesday.

"[The ministers] reiterated the importance of ongoing cooperation in the International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of Flight PS752," the statement said.

Flight PS752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran after being inadvertently shot down by the Iranian military. The passengers were mostly Canadian and Iranian nationals and nine Ukrainian crew members.

The Iranian military said it was placed on high alert at the time of the accident, which happened hours after it fired missiles at two US bases in Iraq in retaliation for the drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.