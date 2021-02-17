UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada, Ukraine Foreign Ministers Discuss Downing Of PS752 Flight In Iran - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 01:40 AM

Canada, Ukraine Foreign Ministers Discuss Downing of PS752 Flight in Iran - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba discussed the ongoing investigation into the downing of Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS725  near Tehran, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Tuesday.

"[The ministers] reiterated the importance of ongoing cooperation in the International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of Flight PS752," the statement said.

Flight PS752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran after being inadvertently shot down by the Iranian military. The passengers were mostly Canadian and Iranian nationals and nine Ukrainian crew members.

The Iranian military said it was placed on high alert at the time of the accident, which happened hours after it fired missiles at two US bases in Iraq in retaliation for the drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Related Topics

Drone Accident Canada Iraq Alert Tehran From Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development close ..

1 hour ago

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

2 hours ago

FNC approves three bills

2 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain introduces tighter COVID-19 counter ..

3 hours ago

US Navy Seizes Shipment of Thousands of Rifles, Ot ..

1 hour ago

Govt supports transparency in all fields: Senator

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.