Canada, Ukraine Top Diplomats Voice 'Concerns' Over Reported Russian Troop Movement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau in a call with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba voiced his concerns over reports about Russian military movements near the border with Ukraine, Global Affairs Canada said on Thursday.

"Minister Garneau expressed Canada's concerns regarding the recent destabilizing Russian actions, including the movement of troops near Ukraine's borders and in occupied Crimea," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

Garneau also condemned Moscow for the deaths of four Ukrainian soldiers during flare-up of the country's ongoing civil conflict on March 26. Russia vehemently denies any military involvement in the conflict in East Ukraine.

In addition, the two foreign ministers also discussed the downed Ukraine International Airlines flight 752, with Canada's vowing to seek "answers, justice and reparations" for the families and loved ones of the victims.

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, which oversaw the investigation, concluded last month that PS752 was brought down inadvertently by an Iranian missile after being mistaken for a hostile target amid confrontation with the United States.

Earlier on Thursday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Russian military can move around within its borders as it so pleases and does not threaten anyone. Peskov added that Russia is taking measures along its borders amid increased NATO activity in the region.

Crimea rejoined Russia on March 16, 2014, after over 95 percent of voters backed the move in a referendum, which followed a violent power change in Ukraine. Two days later, an agreement on Crimea's accession to the Russian Federation was signed.