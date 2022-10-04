Canada, Ukraine, UK, Sweden Renew Call on Iran to Ensure Justice Over Downed Ukraine Jet

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Canada, Ukraine, Sweden and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement on Monday calling for Iran to respect its international legal obligations over the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

"We, Ministers representing Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, stand with the grieving families on this solemn occasion and honour the memories of the victims killed on board Flight PS752. We renew our demand that Iran fulfills its international legal obligations and ensures transparency and justice for its actions," the countries said in a statement marking 1,000 days since the jet's downing.

The countries expressed gratitude to the legal team in charge of the issue and vowed to hold Iran accountable, the statement added.

The Ukraine International Airlines flight crashed almost immediately after takeoff from Tehran on January 8, 2020. All 176 people aboard were killed, including nationals of Ukraine, Iran, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the UK.

After initially denying involvement, Iran finally admitted that the jet had been mistakenly shot down by its armed forces, who confused it for a hostile cruise missile. It happened as air defenses were active following strikes on a US military base in Iraq in retaliation for the US killing of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.