Canada Undecided On Whether To Sanction China Over Uyghurs - Trudeau

Wed 04th December 2019 | 10:46 PM

Canada Undecided on Whether to Sanction China Over Uyghurs - Trudeau

Canada has not made a decision to impose Magnitsky-style sanctions on Chinese officials allegedly involved in the ill treatment of Uyghurs in China, an ethnic minority group living in the Xinjiang provice, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a press conference in London on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Canada has not made a decision to impose Magnitsky-style sanctions on Chinese officials allegedly involved in the ill treatment of Uyghurs in China, an ethnic minority group living in the Xinjiang provice, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a press conference in London on Wednesday.

"We have Magnitsky legislation that we are always looking at using in different ways but we have not made any determination at this point," Trudeau said, adding that the challenges posed by a growing China are real and felt around the world.

On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives passed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2019, which demands various US government's agencies provide reports on the Uyghur situation in China, especially whether or not certain Chinese officials could be sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

In August 2018, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination reported that large numbers of ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities were being held in political "reeducation camps" in Xinjiang � often for long periods, and without being charged or tried � under the pretext of countering terrorism and religious extremism.

China has refuted these claims as unfounded and not reflective of reality. Chinese authorities argued that the vocational education and training centers were part of the nation's anti-extremism campaign to help Uyghurs learn the standard Mandarin language and obtain adequate professional skills.

