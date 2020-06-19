UrduPoint.com
Canada Underscores Cooperation In COVID-19 Fight During NATO Meeting - Defense Chief

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Canada's Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan underscored the importance of cooperation and sharing of best practices in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic during a virtual meeting of NATO member states' defense ministers.

"Continued cooperation and sharing best practices are key to our successful preparation for an uncertain future," Sajjan said on Thursday.

The extraordinary times serve to remind everybody of how crucial it is to maintain positive and constructive relationships with friends and allies, Sajjan also said.

Canada supports the NATO's efforts to procure personal protective equipment to more effectively fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, Sajjan added.

