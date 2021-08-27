Canada Unsure of Canadians, Visa Holders Left Behind in Afghanistan - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ottawa cannot confirm how many Canadians and Afghan nationals approved for relocation have been left behind after the Canadian government wrapped up its evacuation operations in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Ottawa cannot confirm how many Canadians and Afghan nationals approved for relocation have been left behind after the Canadian government wrapped up its evacuation operations in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Friday.

Canada's acting top soldier Gen. Wayne Eyre announced on Thursday that the country's evacuation operations in Afghanistan have concluded and the majority of the country's armed forces have departed the Kabul airport.

"We don't have those exact numbers," Garneau told reporters when asked about how many people eligible for travel to Canada remain in Afghanistan.

The Taliban (banned in Russia) militants entered Kabul on August 15, ending a weeks-long offensive and resulting in the collapse of the US-backed Afghan government. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek refuge abroad for fear of reprisals and many continue to reach the Kabul airport in hopes of flying out Afghanistan.

Ottawa has vowed to relocated some 20,000 Afghan nationals to Canada who face the greatest risk of Taliban reprisals.