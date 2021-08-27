UrduPoint.com

Canada Unsure Of Canadians, Visa Holders Left Behind In Afghanistan - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 10:04 PM

Canada Unsure of Canadians, Visa Holders Left Behind in Afghanistan - Foreign Minister

Ottawa cannot confirm how many Canadians and Afghan nationals approved for relocation have been left behind after the Canadian government wrapped up its evacuation operations in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Ottawa cannot confirm how many Canadians and Afghan nationals approved for relocation have been left behind after the Canadian government wrapped up its evacuation operations in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Friday.

Canada's acting top soldier Gen. Wayne Eyre announced on Thursday that the country's evacuation operations in Afghanistan have concluded and the majority of the country's armed forces have departed the Kabul airport.

"We don't have those exact numbers," Garneau told reporters when asked about how many people eligible for travel to Canada remain in Afghanistan.

The Taliban (banned in Russia) militants entered Kabul on August 15, ending a weeks-long offensive and resulting in the collapse of the US-backed Afghan government. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek refuge abroad for fear of reprisals and many continue to reach the Kabul airport in hopes of flying out Afghanistan.

Ottawa has vowed to relocated some 20,000 Afghan nationals to Canada who face the greatest risk of Taliban reprisals.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Canada Ottawa August Government Top Airport

Recent Stories

Ottawa Unaware of Canadians, Afghan Visa Holders I ..

Ottawa Unaware of Canadians, Afghan Visa Holders Injured in Kabul Terror Attacks ..

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court urges govt to take concrete steps fo ..

Supreme Court urges govt to take concrete steps for resolving missing persons is ..

2 minutes ago
 EU Commission Approves $6.7Bln State Aid for Franc ..

EU Commission Approves $6.7Bln State Aid for France's Solar Energy Projects

2 minutes ago
 Biden Says US Ready to Use 'Other Options' if Dipl ..

Biden Says US Ready to Use 'Other Options' if Diplomacy Fails in Dealing With Ir ..

25 minutes ago
 WHO Says Hurrying to Send Supplies to Hospital Tre ..

WHO Says Hurrying to Send Supplies to Hospital Treating Kabul Airport Attack Vic ..

25 minutes ago
 PSB Executive Committee meeting held

PSB Executive Committee meeting held

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.