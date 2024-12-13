Canada unveils 2035 climate goal critics say is weak

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Canada released Thursday what it called an achievable 2035 greenhouse gas reduction target that environmental groups panned as not ambitious enough.

The target for 2035 would see emissions slashed by 45 to 50 percent from 2005 levels, on its way to net-zero by mid-century.

But it is only five percentage points above its previous commitment for 2030.

Both objectives would require a major acceleration of the nation's climate efforts as Ottawa struggles to advance initiatives amid pushback over their costs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government has faced growing calls from his main rival, Tory leader Pierre Poilievre, to scrap his centerpiece carbon tax.

Polls show Poilievre leading Trudeau by 20 percentage points, and he has been itching for snap elections.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said the 2035 target "keeps us on track to keep the promise to our kids and grandkids that the world we leave behind for them will be safe, sustainable, affordable and prosperous.

"

In a statement he called the target "realistic and achievable."

But environmental group 350.org branded the target a "slap in the face" and said it was "gravely concerned" that it falls short of what is needed to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis, while the Climate Action Network called it "weak."

The Pembina Institute said "Canada's governments and industries must be more ambitious to fully enhance our competitiveness in the new global clean energy economy."

Canada is responsible for less than two percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, but it is one of the highest emitters per capita.

One of the world's top oil and gas producers, Canada has missed all its interim carbon emission targets.

Emissions finally started to fall in recent years. But an audit last month by Canada's environment commissioner, Jerry DeMarco, warned that time was running out to bridge the gap to 2030.