UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Unveils $682Mln Regional Economic Support Program - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

Canada Unveils $682Mln Regional Economic Support Program - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The Trudeau government will provide $682 million in economic support for communities beleaguered by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic through regional development agencies, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The new Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) devotes nearly $962 million [$682 million USD] to help more businesses and organizations in sectors such as manufacturing, technology, tourism and others that are key to the regions and to local economies," the statement said. "The best way to help Canadian communities is through a source they already trust, which is why the six regional development agencies (RDA) will be delivering this funding.

"

The program will provide $78 million for Atlantic Canada, $150 million for Quebec, $214 million for Ontario, more than $24 million for northern territories and in excess of $215 for provinces in Western Canada.

Last month the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) asked the government for $7 billion in emergency funding as municipalities continue to struggle with the economic impact of COVID-19.

In total, the Canadian government will spend over $100 billion on stimulus measures as the economy will likely remain beset by the virus in the coming months.

Related Topics

Technology Canada Ontario Justin Trudeau Government Best Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

43 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

58 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises UAE healthcare workers a ..

1 hour ago

Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi highlights its achiev ..

2 hours ago

Emotional wellbeing of employees crucial for life ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.