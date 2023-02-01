UrduPoint.com

Canada Unveils New Myanmar Sanctions As 2nd Coup Anniversary Looms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 12:07 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Canada has targeted six more individuals and banned the export, sale, and shipment of aviation fuel to Myanmar on the eve of the second anniversary of the military coup in the country, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) announced Tuesday.

"On the eve of the second anniversary of the coup d'état by the Myanmar military, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced additional sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Burma) Regulations against six individuals and a new prohibition on the export, sale, supply or shipment of aviation fuel to the Myanmar military regime," GAC said in a statement.

GAC notes that sanctions are being imposed in coordination with international partners, including the United Kingdom and the United States, in response to "the ongoing repression of the people of Myanmar by the military.

"Canada's measures are in direct response to worsening armed conflict, in particular the increased use of aerial attacks against civilians, in contravention of international humanitarian law," the statement read. "They also respond to deeply concerning reports of serious violations of international human rights law by the military regime."

On February 1m 2021, the military took power in Myanmar using a constitutional mechanism for transferring powers in an emergency situation. The military's actions spurred major civil unrest, which resulted in multiple casualties, arrests and several hundred thousand internally displaced people.

